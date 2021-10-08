Jesy Nelson, Nicky Minaj Take Over the Neighborhood in ‘Boyz’ Video

Jesy Nelson has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the new video for “Boyz.” The track marks the former Little Mix member’s debut solo single.

In the Harry James-directed visual, Nelson and her crew of baddies pull up in a tour bus to her new mansion, where they promptly get comfortable sunbathing while guys work out in the yard, go for bike rides, and golf. The song samples Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” and the rapper makes a cameo as Nelson’s neighbor. Minaj performs in the garage with a band before linking up with James.

“I like a bad, bad boy,” Nelson sings on the hook. “You know I like a bad, bad boy/You can’t stop me.”

“Jesy, we got all the jelly bitches acting real messy/Still a bad bitch whether I’m sporty or I’m dressy,” she raps. “I don’t know why I got these dudes acting zesty/But I only want a bad boy as my bestie”