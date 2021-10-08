Nicki Minaj Appears in First Music Video Since That Whole Swollen Balls Thing

Jesy Nelson has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the new video for “Boyz.” The track marks the former Little Mix member’s debut solo single — and Minaj’s first appearance since that whole thing with her cousin’s friend’s testicles.

In the Harry James-directed visual, Nelson and her crew of baddies pull up in a tour bus to her new mansion, where they promptly get comfortable sunbathing while guys work out in the yard, go for bike rides, and golf. The song samples Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” and the rapper makes a cameo as Nelson’s neighbor. Minaj performs in the garage with a band before linking up with James.

“I like a bad, bad boy,” Nelson sings on the hook. “You know I like a bad, bad boy/You can’t stop me.”

“Jesy, we got all the jelly bitches acting real messy/Still a bad bitch whether I’m sporty or I’m dressy,” Minaj raps. “I don’t know why I got these dudes acting zesty/But I only want a bad boy as my bestie.”

This is the first music video Minaj has appeared in since she expressed her concerns over the Covid-19 vaccination and tweeted about her cousin’s friend, who claimed the vaccination made his testicles swell. She famously did not attend the Met gala due to not being vaccinated. This all came on the heels of her husband Kenneth Petty pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender after moving from New York to California.