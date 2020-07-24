Jessie Ware Delivers Classic Disco Glamour for ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Video

Jessie Ware becomes a Studio 54 goddess in the video for her single “What’s Your Pleasure?” She released her album by the same name last month.

In between solo scenes of Ware vamping and showing off some big, teased-up hair, she’s also joined by a crew of back-up dancers. During the chorus, the pop star dances in a purple room.

What’s Your Pleasure? is Ware’s fourth studio album and follows 2017’s Glasshouse. James Ford produced most of the record, while other contributors include Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Midland. Leading up to it, she dropped a series of singles and visuals teasing the disco turn.

Since 2017, Ware has hosted the podcast Table Manners with her mom, where they sit down for a meal and conversation with their guests. People like One Direction’s Liam Payne, Ed Sheeran and Daniel Kaluuya have stopped by. Ware is set to release her own cookbook later this year.