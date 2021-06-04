Jessie Ware Dances It Out on New Single ‘Hot N Heavy’

Jessie Ware has dropped a new track, “Hot N Heavy,” off What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition. Written by Ware along with Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child and SG Lewis and co-produced with Lewis, the soulful dance number has an ’80s vibe.

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, a deluxe reissue of Ware’s 2020 album, will drop June 11th via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. The reissue is available to preorder now.

Ware previously shared “Please,” a shimmering disco-tinged track, from What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition in May.

“I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet,” Ware said in a statement. “‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

Last year, Ware told Rolling Stone that it was challenge to release an album of party anthems during a pandemic. “Look, I didn’t want to delay the record. If anything, I felt like people could have a bit of escapism with this record during lockdown,” Ware said. “But, yeah, the frigging irony that I make this banging record and I’m supposed to be raving with everybody — I was supposed to be getting those nights off from middle-of-the-night teething duty to go and dance with my fabulous fans! And that is not happening for a while. My son will have all his teeth by the time I get to those bloody parties.”

The singer is scheduled to tour in the U.K. later this year, but has yet to announce any U.S. dates.