 Jessie Ware Captures the Lonely Streets of London in New Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Alice Cooper Pays Homage to His Hometown With a Wink on 'Detroit Stories'
Home Music Music News

Jessie Ware Captures the Lonely Streets of London in ‘Remember Where You Are’ Video

Clip for What’s Your Pleasure? track features Gemma Arterton, directed by Dominic Savage.

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessie Ware has released a new video for “Remember Where You Are,” featuring actress Gemma Arterton and directed by Dominic Savage.

Shot last Valentine’s Day at dawn, the clip features Arterton roaming the empty streets of London during lockdown. She stops by a London Underground station, tearing up in her fringe coat before she watches the sunrise in a park.

“This song has always meant a lot to me and I was determined for other people to hear it and for it to be single,” Ware said in a statement. “I am so touched by how many people have embraced this song, particularly when it’s one of your favorite actresses and an acclaimed film director. Working with Gemma, Dominic and their team has been an absolute joy. To have them realize my song with a beautiful ode to London and the longing for human touch and interaction couldn’t be more of a compliment. It’s a truly cherished piece of work.”

“Remember Where You Are” is the final track to Ware’s blissed-out disco album What’s Your Pleasure? released last summer. “Disco has that sense of joy that people need when things are really going to shit at the moment,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s a genre that will never die. It will always return, because people are always going to want to feel good with music.”

In This Article: Jessie Ware

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.