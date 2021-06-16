 Watch Jessie Ware Perform 'Remember Where You Are' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Jessie Ware Perform ‘Remember Where You Are’ on ‘Fallon’

The track comes off her album What’s Your Pleasure?

Jessie Ware stopped by The Tonight Show to offer a haunting rendition of her single “Remember Where You Are.” Joined by a group of backup singers, Ware performed the soulful track with a vintage flair and some well-timed choreography.

Ware originally dropped the song in February along with a music video starring actress Gemma Arterton and directed by Dominic Savage. Shot last Valentine’s Day at dawn, the video features Arterton roaming the empty streets of London during lockdown.

“This song has always meant a lot to me and I was determined for other people to hear it and for it to be single,” Ware said in a statement. “I am so touched by how many people have embraced this song, particularly when it’s one of your favorite actresses and an acclaimed film director. Working with Gemma, Dominic and their team has been an absolute joy. To have them realize my song with a beautiful ode to London and the longing for human touch and interaction couldn’t be more of a compliment. It’s a truly cherished piece of work.”

“Remember Where You Are” comes off Ware’s blissed-out disco album What’s Your Pleasure?, which was released last summer. She recently released a new track, “Hot N Heavy,” off the recent What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition

