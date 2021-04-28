 Jessie Ware Drops 'Please' From 'What's Your Pleasure?' Reissue - Rolling Stone
Jessie Ware Drops New Song ‘Please’ From ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Platinum Edition

Platinum Pleasure edition, out June 11th, adds eight new tracks to acclaimed 2020 LP

Jessie Ware has announced an expanded edition of her acclaimed 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and with it a new summer-ready single titled “Please.”

“I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet,” Ware said in a statement. “‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, out June 11th and available to preorder now, features the original 12-track album — Number Nine on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2020 — with eight new songs and remixes, including “Please” and the Endless remix of the standout “Adore You.”

The reissue will be released in a variety of formats and bundles, including a double vinyl with a mirror board outer sleeve and silver lamination of the album artwork, a double cassette, and signed prints.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in September, Ware talked about releasing an album full of party anthems during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Look, I didn’t want to delay the record. If anything, I felt like people could have a bit of escapism with this record during lockdown,” Ware said. “But, yeah, the frigging irony that I make this banging record and I’m supposed to be raving with everybody — I was supposed to be getting those nights off from middle-of-the-night teething duty to go and dance with my fabulous fans! And that is not happening for a while. My son will have all his teeth by the time I get to those bloody parties.”

In addition to the reissue, Ware also announced a slate of U.K. concerts for December 2021.

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition Tracklist

1. Spotlight
2. What’s Your Pleasure?
3. Ooh La La
4. Soul Control
5. Save A Kiss
6. Adore You
7. In Your Eyes
8. Step Into My Life
9. Read My Lips
10. Mirage (Don’t Stop)
11 . The Kill
12. Remember Where You Are
13. Please
14. Impossible
15. Eyes Closed
16. Overtime
17. Hot N Heavy
18. Pale Blue Light
19. 0208 (feat. Kindness)
20. Adore You (Endless Remix)

