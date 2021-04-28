Jessie Ware Drops New Song ‘Please’ From ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Platinum Edition

Jessie Ware has announced an expanded edition of her acclaimed 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and with it a new summer-ready single titled “Please.”

“I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet,” Ware said in a statement. “‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, out June 11th and available to preorder now, features the original 12-track album — Number Nine on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2020 — with eight new songs and remixes, including “Please” and the Endless remix of the standout “Adore You.”

The reissue will be released in a variety of formats and bundles, including a double vinyl with a mirror board outer sleeve and silver lamination of the album artwork, a double cassette, and signed prints.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in September, Ware talked about releasing an album full of party anthems during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Look, I didn’t want to delay the record. If anything, I felt like people could have a bit of escapism with this record during lockdown,” Ware said. “But, yeah, the frigging irony that I make this banging record and I’m supposed to be raving with everybody — I was supposed to be getting those nights off from middle-of-the-night teething duty to go and dance with my fabulous fans! And that is not happening for a while. My son will have all his teeth by the time I get to those bloody parties.”

In addition to the reissue, Ware also announced a slate of U.K. concerts for December 2021.

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition Tracklist

1. Spotlight

2. What’s Your Pleasure?

3. Ooh La La

4. Soul Control

5. Save A Kiss

6. Adore You

7. In Your Eyes

8. Step Into My Life

9. Read My Lips

10. Mirage (Don’t Stop)

11 . The Kill

12. Remember Where You Are

13. Please

14. Impossible

15. Eyes Closed

16. Overtime

17. Hot N Heavy

18. Pale Blue Light

19. 0208 (feat. Kindness)

20. Adore You (Endless Remix)