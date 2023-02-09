Jessie Ware Isn’t Clutching Her ‘Pearls’ on New Single From Upcoming Album ‘That! Feels! Good!’

Jessie Ware’s upcoming album That! Feels! Good! is all about the chase of a freeing high by way of dance. In announcing the project Thursday, set for release on April 28, the British musician has previewed the record with “Pearls,” an ode to the genre’s knack for escapism.

“’Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” Ware shared in a statement. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time).”

Throughout the song, Ware pleads: "Let it go/Let me dance/And shake it til the pearls get lost." She'd rather be lost in the music than in the endless repetition of the nine-to-five schedule she mentions earlier on. "Pearls" follows the singer's previous single, "Free Yourself," released last July.

“It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee – with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson – and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together,” Ware shared of the new single. “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

That! Feels! Good! will follow up Ware’s 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure.