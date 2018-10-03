Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Major Lazer Pledge Romantic Devotion on New Song 'Loyal' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jessie Ware Makes Jubilant Return to the Club With ‘Overtime’

U.K. singer calls her first single since 2017 ‘a taste of what’s to come’

By

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
BENICASSIM, SPAIN - JULY 19: Jessie Ware performs in concert during day 1 of Festival Internacional de Benicassim on July 19, 2018 in Benicassim, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Jessie Ware performs in concert during day 1 of Festival Internacional de Benicassim on July 19, 2018 in Benicassim, Spain.

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Jessie Ware is one of pop’s most expressive vocalists, someone who’s able to convey a lifetime of joy or regret in the way she shades a syllable. On excellent albums like 2014’s Tough Love and 2017’s Glasshouse, she’s used that voice to increasingly languid ends, often sinking into slow-burn atmosphere and Quiet Storm balladry. As enjoyable as that’s been, it’s a pleasant surprise to hear the U.K. singer-songwriter hit the dance floor on her new single “Overtime.”

“Let’s find a way/Meet me at the bar and don’t be late/I could drink you up like summer lemonade,” Ware suggests in her breathiest, flirtiest tones as the track heats up. Her vocal is all classic house-music glamour, with a touch of more modern club music in the bounce of the bass. Back in the early 2010s, Ware first came to prominence through her collaborations with forward-thinking U.K. producers like SBTRKT and Joker; her pairing here with Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford and Bicep’s Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar, who teamed up to produce “Overtime,” is a perfect match. It adds up to four and a half minutes of pure bliss.

In This Article: Jessie Ware

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad