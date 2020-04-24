Jessie Ware Gets Campy and Coy on New Song ‘Ooh La La’

British singer Jessie Ware unveiled a delightfully coy new tack, “Ooh La La,” from her upcoming album, What’s Your Pleasure? out June 19th.

“Ooh La La” boasts a busy and boisterous disco vibe as an array of synths, guitars, kitchen-sink percussion and other atmospheric flourishes spring up around the central drum and bass groove. Ware leans into this air of dancefloor camp with a punchy but hushed vocal performance, cooing to her lover as he picks her up in his car, “Ooh la la/Open up the door, you know I like it/Ooh la la/Chivalry was dead but you revived it.”

Ware wrote “Ooh La La” with Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child and James Ford. The song marks the fourth offering from What’s Your Pleasure? following “Adore You,” “Mirage (Don’t Stop)” and “Spotlight.”

What’s Your Pleasure? is Ware’s fourth studio album and follows 2017’s Glasshouse. Ford produced most of the record, while other contributors include Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Midland.