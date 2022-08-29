Jessie Reyez Plots North American Fall Tour
Jessie Reyez will launch an extensive North American tour this fall in support of her upcoming album, Yessie.
The 29-date trek will launch Oct. 13 at the Oasis in Miami, Florida and continue through November before wrapping Dec. 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. local time with full info available on Reyez’s website.
Reyez is set to release Yessie on Sept. 16. She hasn’t shared a full track list yet, though earlier this month she dropped one confirmed album cut, “Mutual Friend.” In June, she released her first solo song in nearly two years, “Fraud.” (Last year, Reyez did partner with Grandson for “Rain,” a track on The Suicide Squad soundtrack.) Yessie is Reyez’s second studio album and will follow her 2020 debut, Before Love Came to Kill Us.
Jessie Reyez Tour Dates
October 13 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis
October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
October 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
October 30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
October 31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
November 3 – Denver, CO @ Summit
November 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
November 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
November 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
November 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
November 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground at The Fillmore
November 17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
November 20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
November 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
December 2 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
December 4 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom