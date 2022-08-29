Jessie Reyez Plots North American Fall Tour

Jessie Reyez will launch an extensive North American tour this fall in support of her upcoming album, Yessie.

The 29-date trek will launch Oct. 13 at the Oasis in Miami, Florida and continue through November before wrapping Dec. 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. local time with full info available on Reyez’s website.

Reyez is set to release Yessie on Sept. 16. She hasn’t shared a full track list yet, though earlier this month she dropped one confirmed album cut, “Mutual Friend.” In June, she released her first solo song in nearly two years, “Fraud.” (Last year, Reyez did partner with Grandson for “Rain,” a track on The Suicide Squad soundtrack.) Yessie is Reyez’s second studio album and will follow her 2020 debut, Before Love Came to Kill Us.

Jessie Reyez Tour Dates

October 13 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

October 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 3 – Denver, CO @ Summit

November 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

November 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

November 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground at The Fillmore

November 17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

December 2 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

December 4 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom