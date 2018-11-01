Jessie Reyez, They. Unite for Breezy New Song ‘Broken’

Jessie Reyez joins They. on the alt-R&B duo’s “Broken,” a new song defined by its contrast of anguished lyrics and laid-back groove.

“It’s always the same – it’s like I’m looking for someone to save me,” Reyez sings over jazzy electric guitar on the song’s suave chorus. “Someone to blame, so I can cry and ask you, ‘Why’d you break me?'” They. singer Drew Love handles the second verse, tapping into the same themes of heartbreak and relationship trauma. “We fall in love, I do the most,” he croons. “You question it all ’cause you’re still broken.”

“Broken” appears on the California duo’s upcoming EP, Fireside, out November 9th. The project, which follows their 2017 major-label debut LP, Nü Religion: Hyena, also includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Vic Mensa, Gallant and Wiz Khalifa (who appears on the recently released “What I Know Now”).

THEY. – Love, producer Dante Jones – began their career producing for artists like Jeremih, Kelly Clarkson, will.i.am. before branching out to pursue their own material.

Reyez recently issued her second EP, the seven-track Being Human in Public. The singer is currently promoting the release on a North American tour that continues Wednesday, October 31st in New Orleans, Louisiana.