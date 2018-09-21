Rolling Stone
Hear Jessie Reyez’s Personal, Brazen New Song ‘Dear Yessie’

Canadian singer-songwriter promises to the “realest” she’s ever been on latest cut from ‘Being Human in Public’ EP

Brittany Spanos

Jessie Reyez has released the personal new single “Dear Yessie.” The track will appear on her forthcoming EP Being Human in Public, due out on October 19th.

From the beginning of the song, Reyez promises that this is “the realest I’ve ever been/fuck being delicate.” She details her demons in between moment of super confidence, noting that she’s going to be a role model to many or “the people’s champ/Obama.”

Being Human in Public will be Reyez’s second EP, following up last year’s Kiddo. In the past two years, she’s worked with artists like Calvin Harris, Romeo Santos, Eminem, Kehlani and Normani. The latter two artists appeared on a remix of Reyez’s single “Bodycount.” She was also nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards this year, including Push Artist of the Year and Video With a Message.

Ahead of her EP’s release, Reyez will embark on her Being Human on Tour trek. The tour will begin on October 11th in Edmonton and wrap on December 3rd in her hometown of Toronto.

