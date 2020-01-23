Jessie Reyez Announces Debut Album, Shares ‘Love in the Dark’

Grammy-nominated artist Jessie Reyez has announced her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, due out March 27th via FMLY and Island Records.

On Thursday, she shared a new single from the LP, “Love in the Dark,” with a Se Oh-directed video featuring Reyez submerging herself in a star-covered lake and losing herself in a celestial mountain landscape.

“I wrote this during a really sad time in my life,” she said of the song in a statement. “I remember crying. I hope people understand how vulnerable it is.”

Reyez’s 2018 EP Being Human in Public is nominated this year at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album, joining nominations for Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Georgia Anne Muldrow and NAO. She recently performed a cover of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and released a collaboration song with 6LACK, “Imported.” Her latest single, “Far Away,” discusses the harrowing experience of being a migrant and separating from a loved one due to deportation.