 Watch Jessie Reyez's New 'Fraud' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next George R.R. Martin Confirms: 'There Is a Jon Snow Show in Development’
Home Music Music News

Jessie Reyez Calls Out a ‘Fraud’ in New Video

Singer makes her directorial debut alongside co-director Emma Higgins in new visual

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessie Reyez is done putting up with a “Fraud” in her first new solo music since the release of her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us.

Reyez makes her directorial debut in the single’s accompanying video alongside co-director Emma Higgins. The vivid clip features Reyez and a group of women who paint the walls red with blood while dealing with a couple of devilish men. They soon find themselves in a lush setting, where flowers bloom, making their own kind of Garden of Eden, free from the evil.

“‘Oh, you’re such a fucking fraud,” she sings, calling out the betrayal. “Your lies they go on and on and on.” She laments the lack of loyalty and the pain of loving somebody who doesn’t love you back.

While the song marks the return of Reyez’s solo work, she collaborated last year with Grandson on “Rain,” which appeared on The Suicide Squad soundtrack. Reyez also made a cameo on Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album in 2020.

Earlier this year, she performed at Coachella, where she previewed “Fraud.” Reyez is currently on tour with Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever World tour, which has dates in Europe in June and July.

In This Article: Jessie Reyez, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.