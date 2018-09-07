Jessie Reyez Unveils Biting New Song, ‘F*** Being Friends,’ Plots North American Tour

Following a spellbinding performance at the MTV Music Video Awards and multiple features on Eminem’s latest record, Kamikaze, Jessie Reyez returns with her tough new track, “F*** Being Friends.” It’s the fourth single off her upcoming bilingual EP, Being Human in Public.
Set to a sticky beat, the playful inflection in her voice is more baleful than anything else, as she circles a non-committal partner like a hawk does its prey. “You ain’t scared to fuck but you scared of being lovers?” she sings, cornering the object of her affections (and frustrations) with her heart on her sleeve. When it comes to calling foul play in the battle of the sexes, Reyez is pop’s reigning heavyweight champ.
“We have to do more than talk about [sexual assault],” Reyez told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “More people at the top need to make conscious decisions about who they work with. These things have to resonate after the headlines stop being fashionable. It’s not cool to just talk about it anymore.”
Being Human in Public is set for release October 19th. The singer-songwriter is also plotting a 29-date North American tour, kicking off October 11th in Edmonton, Alberta.
Jessie Reyez North American Tour Dates
October 11 — Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
October 12 — Calgary, AB @ The Commonwealth
October 15 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
October 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
October 17 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
October 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
October 22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
October 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
October 27 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
October 29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
October 30 — Houston, TX Studio @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
October 31 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
November 2 — Miami, FL @ The Ground
November 3 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
November 5 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
November 6 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
November 8 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
November 9 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Hall
November 10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
November 12 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter
November 13 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
November 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
November 18 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
November 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 21 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
November 23 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
November 25 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
November 26 — London, ON @ Rum Runners
December 3 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
