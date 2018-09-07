Jessie Reyez Unveils Biting New Song, ‘F*** Being Friends,’ Plots North American Tour

Following a spellbinding performance at the MTV Music Video Awards and multiple features on Eminem’s latest record, Kamikaze, Jessie Reyez returns with her tough new track, “F*** Being Friends.” It’s the fourth single off her upcoming bilingual EP, Being Human in Public.

Set to a sticky beat, the playful inflection in her voice is more baleful than anything else, as she circles a non-committal partner like a hawk does its prey. “You ain’t scared to fuck but you scared of being lovers?” she sings, cornering the object of her affections (and frustrations) with her heart on her sleeve. When it comes to calling foul play in the battle of the sexes, Reyez is pop’s reigning heavyweight champ.

“We have to do more than talk about [sexual assault],” Reyez told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “More people at the top need to make conscious decisions about who they work with. These things have to resonate after the headlines stop being fashionable. It’s not cool to just talk about it anymore.”

Being Human in Public is set for release October 19th. The singer-songwriter is also plotting a 29-date North American tour, kicking off October 11th in Edmonton, Alberta.

Jessie Reyez North American Tour Dates

October 11 — Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

October 12 — Calgary, AB @ The Commonwealth

October 15 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

October 17 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

October 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

October 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

October 27 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

October 29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

October 30 — Houston, TX Studio @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

October 31 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

November 2 — Miami, FL @ The Ground

November 3 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

November 5 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

November 6 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

November 8 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

November 9 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Hall

November 10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

November 12 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

November 13 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

November 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

November 18 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

November 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 21 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

November 23 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

November 25 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

November 26 — London, ON @ Rum Runners

December 3 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall