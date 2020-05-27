Jessie Reyez Covers Drake’s ‘Headlines’ for Spotify Singles

Jessie Reyez has shared a piano cover of fellow Canadian Drake’s Take Care track “Headlines” as part of the latest Spotify Singles release.

Reyez’s rendition is vaguely reminiscent of Coldplay’s “Clocks,” with a steady four-chord piano hook; her vocals keep up nicely with Aubrey Graham’s original flow. “I might be too strung out on compliments/Overdosed on confidence/Started not to give a fuck and stopped fearing the consequence,” she sings. “Drinkin’ every night because we drink to my accomplishments/Faded way too long I’m floating in and out of consciousness.”

On Side A of her Spotify Single, Reyez performed a percussion-heavy, rock-infused version of her ballad “Love in the Dark.” This version of the song is almost unrecognizable — there’s a lot more edge to it and Reyez’s voice is played through a vocal distortion filter. Simply put, it rocks.

Reyez released her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us this past March. The LP featured a collaboration with Eminem on the track “COFFIN,” a slow-burning love song. Reyez previously paired up with Eminem on “Good Guy,” a single off Kamikaze, in 2018. Reyez’s 2018 EP, Being Human in Public, was nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album.