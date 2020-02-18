Jessie Reyez Announces Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour

Jessie Reyez will embark on her Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour this spring, kicking off the North American leg on May 23rd following her debut Coachella performance. The tour will be in support of Reyez’ upcoming debut album of the same name, due out March 27th via Fmly and Island Records.

The 25-date run will take Reyez through Atlanta, Miami, Denver, Toronto and more before a final show at New York’s Terminal 5 venue on July 7th.

Fan presale tickets will be on sale starting Tuesday, February 18th at 12:00 p.m. EST, including a Community presale where fans in North America can text (416) 639-1868 for first access to tickets. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Reyez’s 2018 EP, Being Human in Public, was nominated at the 2020 Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album, losing to Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You.

So far she’s shared two singles from the upcoming album, the uplifting “Love in the Dark” and the harrowing “Far Away,” the latter of which is about her experiences as a migrant and the fear of separation from her family. (She’s explored the topic a number of times in her music, collaborating with the rapper 6LACK on the immigrant anthem “Imported.”)

Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour Dates

May 23 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

May 24 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert

May 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 30 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

June 1 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven

June 4 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

June 5 – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Center

June 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ Filmore

June 8 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

June 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

June 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

June 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

June 22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

June 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

June 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Cathedral Theatre @ Masonic Temple

June 29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

July 1 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

July 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

July 4 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

July 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale

July 7 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5