Jessie Reyez, 6lack Drop Intimate ‘Imported’ Video

Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez and Atlanta rapper 6lack have released a new video for their song “Imported,” the latest single from Reyez’s upcoming debut album, scheduled for release later this year on Island Records.

The intimate clip shows the two of them wandering through an empty house, with lyrics dealing with crises of identity and a relationship with unequal expectations. “Hi, my name is not important/I’m not from here, I’m imported/I drink liquor like it’s water/Hope my liver can afford it,” sings Reyez.

Reyez last collaborated with Eminem in the brutal video for the Kamikaze single “Good Guy.” She recently won a Juno Award for 2019’s R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for her Being Human in Public EP, following her win for 2018’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She also received two SOCAN Dance Music Awards for her work with Sam Smith, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa. (She co-wrote Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” featuring Harris.) Reyez is set to perform a string of shows in the U.S. this spring and summer in support of her upcoming album.

Jessie Reyez Tour Dates

April 27 – Sacramento, FL @ Sol Blume Festival

May 3 – College Park, MD @ University of Maryland

May 5 – Fresno, CA @ Grizzly Fest

May 31 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

June 2 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre w / Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

June 23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

June 28 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Smash! Festival

August 2 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival