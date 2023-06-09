Jessie Murph, Maren Morris Shame a Cowboy Heartbreaker in ‘Texas’ Video

Jessie Murph teams with Maren Morris to sing about broken hearts and a lover leaving them for the Lone Star State on the new single, “Texas.”

“You got all the good shit, and I got consequences,” Murph sings, her voice cracking, over plaintive piano chords. “I’m cold, I’m lost, I’m ruined/And you go back to Texas.” Morris then takes over, “You came in like a one-man show/Out of town, had a couple of years on me, knew that shit I didn’t know.” A swinging rhythm comes in, and together they sing Murph’s first line of the chorus. In the video, directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen, the two women walk around a rodeo as men ride bucking broncos, Murph raps a little, and the two women end up telling the cowpokes off.

“I’ve been singing Maren’s songs since I was a little girl,” Murph, age 18, said in a statement. “She’s someone I’ve always looked up to and I’m so grateful to have her as my first ever feature — especially on a song like ‘Texas’ that I love so much!”

“Being a Texan, the title alone of this song grabbed my attention,” Morris said. “It’s a vulnerable breakup song with teeth. Jessie is so grounded and thoughtful in what she’s doing, and I love that we got to collaborate on this song together.”

Murph, who released a mixtape titled Drowning in February and will be touring this summer and fall, recently released a lyric video for “Nothing Else Matters,” her contribution to the Fast X soundtrack. She also released another single, “Cowboys and Angels,” a couple of weeks back.