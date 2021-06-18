 Jessie J Dances on Her Own in 'I Want Love' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Devi Juggles Two Guys in 'Never Have I Ever' Season Two Trailer
Home Music Music News

Jessie J Dances on Her Own in ‘I Want Love’ Music Video

The song is the first single off the singer’s upcoming fifth album

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessie J has dropped a music video for her infectious new single “I Want Love.” The upbeat track previews her fifth full-length album, coming later this year via LAVA/Republic Records.

“I never thought you’d see me/ I never thought you’d care,” J croons on the pop number as she whirls around an empty bar. “I never thought you’d come so close I could feel you/ now you’re standing there.”

The singer shared the inspiration behind the video on Instagram, writing, “I had an argument with a bf once after a major red carpet. I went to a bar where I didn’t know anyone and I danced alone until sunrise. I took a shot with strangers and I talked to myself in the mirror in the bathroom.”

She added, “My tough exterior that I so often use as a defense mechanism went away, my heart softened. My fear left the room and I just let go. That’s what this song this video means and represents to me… I wanted this video to feel like I felt like that night.”

J’s upcoming album was co-written with and executive produced by producer Ryan Tedder. It follows her 2018 effort R.O.S.E., which was released in four parts.

“This album is like a short film over many years of my life and this video is the first part of that story I’m sharing,” the singer said in a statement. “I wanted the video to feel like people weren’t supposed to see this moment. A moment between the moments captured.”

In This Article: Jessie J, Ryan Tedder

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.