Jessica Springsteen and Team USA Wins Silver Medal in Olympics Equestrian Jumping Final

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. Equestrian team won the silver medal in the Team Jumping Final Saturday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

While Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce and Patti Scialfa, and her horse Juan van de Donkhoeve failed to qualify for the finals in the Individual Jumping event earlier this week — the horse clipped a rail, ruining “an otherwise impressive jaunt,” the Associated Press wrote — she and her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward met Sweden in a finals showdown.

In the event — the final Equestrian event of the 2021 Olympics — the U.S. Equestrian team “had a total of eight faults in the final to take them into a jump-off with Sweden. Incredibly, all six riders had clear rounds in the jump-off, but Sweden’s total time of 122.90 seconds saw them take gold by 1.3 seconds with the USA having to settle for silver,” olympics.com said.

The Tokyo games marked Springsteen’s first-ever Olympics. “For me, one thing about riding I’ve always loved – well, first my love for the horse – but when I’m in the ring and the bell goes off, I’m completely, 100 per cent focused on that,” Springsteen told the AP earlier this week. “So any outside pressures or anything else going on really kind of just fades away and I’m really in that moment.”

She added, “I’ve been so grateful that my parents have supported me throughout my career. They’ve been on this journey for me. It’s been like a huge dream for them as well, so I’m just really happy that I can make them proud.”