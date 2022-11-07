Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video

Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’”

The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech.

The comments were ostensibly coming from a place of concern, especially since Simpson notably wrote about her struggles with body image issues and alcoholism in her 2020 memoir. But the comments clearly put off the singer, who wrote, “The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.”

Simpson went on to call out the “opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general.” She added, “We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also angry and defensive — like some of you.”

Simpson said what works for her in moments like this is to “let go and simply sing,” and her post was paired with a video of her singing along to her 2020 song, “Party of One.” Doing so, Simpson wrote, allowed her to “really see and understand” herself: “I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home.”

She concluded, “A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”