Jesse Malin Prepares for Normal Times With ‘The Way We Used to Roll,’ Live Shows

Since the release of his 2019 album Sunset Kids, Jesse Malin has been on a prolific creative streak, one that only increased during the pandemic with his popular you-are-there livestreams and the release of one-off singes like “Todd Youth.”

On Friday, the New York City songwriter announced a new album with the song and music video “The Way We Used to Roll.” The track has its own heartbeat and aims to pump life back into a live music scene that mostly sat dormant for a full year. As on Sunset Kids, Malin once again unites with producers Lucinda Williams and Tom Overby. The video was directed by Juli Berg and Xander Strohm.

“‘The Way We Used to Roll’ is a celebration of life and its tribal rituals that have always been connected to music — the dancing, the laughter, the mischief, and community,” Malin tells Rolling Stone. “There’s something about the sleazy pulse and creepy progression that brought to mind the low-level criminal braggart characters, a nod to some of the folks that we grew up around in Little Italy and the Lower East Side of New York City.”

Malin’s still-untitled new album will be released September 27th on Wicked Cool Records. It’s an album of “survival and celebration, made during a time with heavy soul-searching, vengeance and gratitude,” he says.

In lockstep with “The Way We Used to Roll,” Malin will also perform four live-audience concerts at New York’s Bowery Electric. He and his full band will play two shows a night on April 2nd and 3rd to a limited-capacity crowd of 50.

“I imagine it’s going to be a very emotional weekend. It’s been a crazy struggle, says Malin, who co-owns bowery Electric and has been using the venue to stage his Fine Art of Self Distancing livestreams. “The support of the people has been tremendous, and it’s great to see we’re going to make it back to the live stage.”

The April 2nd concert marks the final installment of the branded livestreams. It streams at 7 p.m. ET with special guest Kevn Kinney of Drivn N Cryin appearing remotely.

“The Way We Used to Roll” is available now on streaming services and on 7″ vinyl.