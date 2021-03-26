 Jesse Malin's 'The Way We Used to Roll': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 24kGoldn Enters the Fun House For '3, 2, 1' on 'Fallon'
Home Music Music News

Jesse Malin Prepares for Normal Times With ‘The Way We Used to Roll,’ Live Shows

New song is a “celebration of life and its tribal rituals that have always been connected to music,” says the New York songwriter

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Since the release of his 2019 album Sunset Kids, Jesse Malin has been on a prolific creative streak, one that only increased during the pandemic with his popular you-are-there livestreams and the release of one-off singes like “Todd Youth.”

On Friday, the New York City songwriter announced a new album with the song and music video “The Way We Used to Roll.” The track has its own heartbeat and aims to pump life back into a live music scene that mostly sat dormant for a full year. As on Sunset Kids, Malin once again unites with producers Lucinda Williams and Tom Overby. The video was directed by Juli Berg and Xander Strohm.

“‘The Way We Used to Roll’ is a celebration of life and its tribal rituals that have always been connected to music — the dancing, the laughter, the mischief, and community,” Malin tells Rolling Stone. “There’s something about the sleazy pulse and creepy progression that brought to mind the low-level criminal braggart characters, a nod to some of the folks that we grew up around in Little Italy and the Lower East Side of New York City.”

Related Stories

Hear Jesse Malin's New Protest Song 'Ameri'ka'
Jesse Malin Covers Lou Reed's 'Sally Can't Dance' for Save Our Stages

Related Stories

Tom Petty's 50 Greatest Songs
Tom Petty's 50 Greatest Songs
Food, Family and Psycho Turkeys: 12 Off-the-Wall Thanksgiving Movies

Malin’s still-untitled new album will be released September 27th on Wicked Cool Records. It’s an album of “survival and celebration, made during a time with heavy soul-searching, vengeance and gratitude,” he says.

In lockstep with “The Way We Used to Roll,” Malin will also perform four live-audience concerts at New York’s Bowery Electric. He and his full band will play two shows a night on April 2nd and 3rd to a limited-capacity crowd of 50.

“I imagine it’s going to be a very emotional weekend. It’s been a crazy struggle, says Malin, who co-owns bowery Electric and has been using the venue to stage his Fine Art of Self Distancing livestreams. “The support of the people has been tremendous, and it’s great to see we’re going to make it back to the live stage.”

The April 2nd concert marks the final installment of the branded livestreams. It streams at 7 p.m. ET with special guest Kevn Kinney of Drivn N Cryin appearing remotely.

“The Way We Used to Roll” is available now on streaming services and on 7″ vinyl.

In This Article: Jesse Malin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.