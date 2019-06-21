Jesse Jo Stark Gets Up Close and Personal in New Song ‘Lady Bird’

Rock singer-songwriter Jessie Jo Stark unveiled her new song “Lady Bird” on Friday, with an up close and personal video – literally. The clip is a single-take close-up of Stark’s eyes, bedazzled with glittery green eyeshadow, as she sings “Lady Bird” in voiceover. “I’d love to kill you but you look like an angel still/Street lights up our faces/Winding down the hill,” she sings of a toxic relationship over a spare piano.

Jesse Jo Stark has opened for fellow LA rock acts such as Guns ‘N Roses, and worked with Chuck Grant (Lana del Rey’s sister) on a spooky video for her song “Fire of Love” last year. She’s also a member of indie rock act Sunflower Bean.