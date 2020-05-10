‘In My Room’ With Jesse Colin Young

Jesse Colin Young, founding member of the Sixties folk-rock group the Youngbloods, performs three songs from his home for the latest episode of Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room.”

Surrounded by his guitars from over the years, the singer-songwriter starts off the segment by reminding everyone that “it’s a time where we need to pull together; we need each other.” Then he jumps into an acoustic rendition of the 1974 track “Light Shine.” Young then performs “Walk the Talk,” the title track of a 2001 solo album where he collaborated with his son Cheyenne Young, godson Ethan Turner, and former Youngbloods member Lowell “Banana” Levinger.

Young closes with a fan favorite, “Get Together,” sometimes known as the hippie national anthem. “Come on, people now/Smile on your brother/Everybody get together/And try to love one another right now,” he sings. The song featured on the group’s self-titled debut and was released as a single in 1967.

“Join us in making a song quilt of the chorus of ‘Get Together,'” Young said. “Make a video of you and your people singing the chorus of ‘Get Together,’ or two. In the key of G would be best, but any way is good,” he added with a laugh.

Young has been collecting videos of people all over the world singing the chorus to this track for the past few months. He tells his fans to use #GetTogetherAgain and tag Jesse Colin Young to embrace the message of the lyrics.

Young’s “In My Room” session follows performances by Sting, Joan Jett, Fuerza Regida, Lauv, Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams, James Bay, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, Graham Nash, Yola, John Fogerty, Grace Potter, and many more.

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, to which TikTok recently pledged $2 million.