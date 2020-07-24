Jerry Garcia to Be Honored in Nine-Day Livestream Event

Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia will be honored in a nine-day livestream event hosted by the Rex Foundation and the Jerry Garcia Family.

The event, christened Daze Between, will feature exclusive live music performances and storytelling, and will take place August 1st through 9th this year to mark the 25th anniversary of Garcia’s death. Proceeds will benefit the Rex Foundation, Grateful Dead’s nonprofit organization created in 1984.

In addition to Grateful Dead themselves, Daze Between will feature performances by Dead and Company, Bob Weir and the Campfire Band, the Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Band and the Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Acoustic Band, along with dozens of other acts including Amos Lee, Hiss Golden Messenger, Graham Nash and more.

Daze Between will also include a screening of Move Me Brightly, the 2012 concert film put on by Bob Weir to celebrate what would have been Garcia’s 70th birthday. This year, Garcia’s birthday celebration will be held within the livestream on August 1st with the day-long event Rock My Soul.

Beyond the livestream, Daze Between will host an online auction for memorabilia such as a guitar signed by Bob Weir, copies of Jay Blakesberg’s books of photography and a complete set of Jerry Garcia-inspired posters by Chuck Sperry.