Jerry Garcia Family Members Launch New Independent Music Label

Honoring what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 76th birthday, two of the Grateful Dead legend’s family members have launched a new independent music label that will focus on Garcia’s music and art.

As part of the founding Jerry Garcia Music Arts LLC, Garcia’s ex-wife Manasha Garcia and daughter Keelin Garcia have offered up a free download of a performance of “Ripple” recorded during Garcia’s famed 1982 solo acoustic performance at Passaic, New Jersey’s Capitol Theatre, the only one-man show Garcia staged during his tenure with the Grateful Dead.

The “Ripple” recording, newly remastered by audio engineer Joe Gastwirt and limited to 2,500 free downloads, will soon be made available on most digital music services.

Additionally, Jerry Garcia Music Arts LLC are offering up a limited edition museum quality giclee of Garcia’s watercolor painting titled “Ripple.” The giclees go on sale at Terrapin Stationers on August 3rd. A portion of the proceeds from the “Ripple” art piece will support ocean preservation, Jerry Garcia Music Arts LLC added.