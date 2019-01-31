Jerry Garcia Band’s Legendary Eel River Shows to Be Released in Box Set

In 1987, Wavy Gravy asked Jerry Garcia to play a benefit concert to raise money for his Hog Farm Collective. Garcia agreed, and brought the Jerry Garcia Band to French’s Camp on the Eel River in Piercy, California, a secluded spot three hours north of San Francisco. Garcia broke out Grateful Dead classics, covers like Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young,” Van Morrison’s “And it Stoned Me” and more.
It began a five-year Labor Day tradition for the Garcia Band, produced by Bill Graham, where Garcia and his string band would play a set followed by a full-band electric show. The half-acoustic, half-electric format that would become legendary when he took Garcia to Broadway later in 1987 for a residency, “Jerry Garcia, Acoustic and Electric,” which captured the full scope of Garcia’s virtuosity.
The electric sets Garcia performed at those special Eel River shows will be released in a six-CD box set, Electric on the Eel. The set highlights the Eel River electric sets – including the celebrated 1991 show including searing takes on Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell” and the Band’s “Twilight” – the acoustic August 29, 1987 set will be available to fans who purchase it at some independent record stores.
Electric on the Eel Track List
Disc 1, Set 1
- How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
- Forever Young
- Get Out Of My Life Woman
- Run For The Roses
- And It Stoned Me
- My Sisters And Brothers
- Deal
Disc 2, Set 2
1.The Harder They Come
- I Shall Be Released
- Think
- Evangeline
- Gomorrah
- Let It Rock
- That Lucky Old Sun
- Tangled Up In Blue
June 10, 1989
Disc 3, Set 1
- I’ll Take A Melody
- They Love Each Other
- Get Out Of My Life Woman
- Run For The Roses
- Stop That Train
- Mission In The Rain
- My Sisters And Brothers
- Deal
Disc 4, Set 2
- The Harder They Come
- Waiting For A Miracle
- I Shall Be Released
- Think
- I Hope It Won’t Be This Way Always
- Don’t Let Go
- Evangeline
- That Lucky Old Sun
- Tangled Up In Blue
August 10, 1991
Disc 5, Set 1
- The Way You Do The Things You Do
- And It Stoned Me
- You Never Can Tell (C’est La Vie)
- Waiting For A Miracle
- Struggling Man
- My Sisters And Brothers
- Deal
Disc 6, Set 2
- Shining Star
- Think
- Lay Down Sally
- Twilight
- See What Love Can Do
- Lazy Bones
- Everybody Needs Somebody To Love
