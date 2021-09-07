Jerry Cantrell, Kim Thayil Lead ‘Sounds of Seattle’ Rock Camp in Los Angeles

Grunge legends like Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil will lead next year’s “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp, taking place February 17th-20th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Nickelback’s Mike Kroeger will also take part in the Rock Camp, where attendees will rehearse and be mentored by their rock star “counselors,” leading up to public performances at famed L.A. venues at the Viper Room and the Whisky-A-Go-Go.

Thayil, a first-time Rock Camp counselor, said in a statement, “The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular. I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and re-engage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp.”

Campers can reserve their spot now at the Camp Rock website.

Earlier this year, Rock Camp — a documentary about the annual get-together between rock stars and their musically inclined fans — was released. The film focuses on how David Fishof started Rock n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in the late Nineties, and the camp’s all-star guest list throughout the years: Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey, Slash, Kiss’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sammy Hagar, Joe Perry, and many more.

In addition to the “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp, other weekend-long events have been planned in 2022, including the first-ever women-only camp in Los Angeles (featuring Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson, Orianthi and more), a March camp at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with Joe Perry, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid and more, and a Las Vegas offshoot boasting the Scorpions, Queensryche, Sebastian Bach. Check out all the details at the Rock Camp site.