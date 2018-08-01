Jermaine Dupri Recruits Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton for So So Def Reunion Tour

Jermaine Dupri will mark the 25th anniversary of his record label So So Def with a 25th anniversary tour. The 11-city trek, launching October 14th in Washington D.C. and concluding November 2nd in Los Angeles, California, will feature himself, Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton, Xscape, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.

Dupri founded the hip-hop/R&B label in 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia. The rapper-producer told the Associated Press that, over the past 25 years, the label’s roster built a crucial “cultural currency” in the development of Southern hip-hop. “I feel like with my artists and even myself, people don’t pay enough attention to how much we mean to the culture and how much So So Def meant to breaking the South and making people pay attention to Atlanta,” he said.

So So Def earned wide success throughout the Nineties, starting with R&B vocal group Xscape’s platinum-selling debut LP, 1993’s Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha. Notably, Da Brat became the first female solo rap artist to earn platinum sales with her debut album, 1994’s Funkdafied.

Dupri, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, called the tour a “blessing.” He added, “This is perfect timing. This is the 25th anniversary of a black-owned record company that put out multiple artists and enough artists to do our own tour.”

The So So Def founder, who has produced material for artists like Usher and Mariah Carey, released his last solo LP, Instructions, in 2001.