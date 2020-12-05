Jeremih Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Battle

Jeremih has been discharged from a Chicago hospital after the R&B singer spent weeks in an intensive care unit — at one point on a ventilator — while battling complications from Covid-19.

The singer told TMZ Saturday that he is now home following the health scare. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” he said.

In November, news of Jeremih’s Covid-19 crisis was made public by collaborators Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent, who wrote on social media, “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real he’s in ICU in Chicago.”

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” tweeted fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper.

Jeremih’s rep confirmed the singer’s situation November 18th, “The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

Thankfully, three weeks later, the R&B singer recovered enough from the coronavirus to leave Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Jeremih added Saturday, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.”