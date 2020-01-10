Jenny Lewis Processes the 2016 Election on ‘Under the Supermoon’

Jenny Lewis finds some perspective after the 2016 election on her new song, “Under the Supermoon,” featuring the Malian musician, Habib Koité.

The track will appear on the upcoming benefit album, Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit, Vol. 1, out January 31st from Artists for Peace and Justice via Arts Music.

“Under the Supermoon” finds Lewis recounting the immediate aftermath of the 2016 election. After the election, she set off for Haiti to partake in the song summit that produced Let the Rhythm Lead (the title itself is a nod to the supermoon that hung in the sky not long after the election). The song is accompanied by a video that finds Lewis, Koité and others traveling around Haiti and performing the song during a special bonfire celebration.

In a statement, Lewis called “Under the Supermoon” a “love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean sea under the supermoon of November 2016 just days after the U.S. presidential election… a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.”

“Under the Supermoon” follows previously released Let the Rhythm Lead cuts, “Lapé Lanmou” — which also features Lewis — and Jackson Browne’s “Love Is Love.” The album also features contributions from Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson and members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik.

Lewis released her most recent solo album, On the Line, last March. She’s set to support Harry Styles on his upcoming North American tour, starting June 26th in Philadelphia.