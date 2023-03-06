Jenny Lewis, Her Puppy, and Her Truck Will Hit the Road This Summer
Happy Monday: Jenny Lewis will bring her “Puppy and a Truck” on the road this summer.
The singer-songwriter announced the trek by dropping a whimsical video for the yacht rock frenzy, which she released in Nov. 2021. The new clip features footage from her time opening for Harry Styles on his 2021’s Love on Tour.
Lewis was already slated to have a busy 2023 touring schedule by supporting Beck and Phoenix in August, followed by the Postal Service’s 20th-anniversary tour in the fall. Her new dates in bold below show her headlining shows in the Northeast, including a stop at New York City’s Pier 17 in July. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Reminiscing about opening for Styles, Lewis said, “To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes meeting Harry’s fans brought me back to life. I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, and grateful to be able to share my life experiences and my songs, with such a loving audience.”
Jenny Lewis Tour Dates
June 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 3 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
June 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
July 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
July 8 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
July 13 –Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
July 15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
July 16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
July 18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
July 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 3 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum