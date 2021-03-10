 Jenny Lewis, Serengeti Share Quarantine Video for 'Idiot' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How a Virtual Music Company Is Using Golf Courses, Rental Homes to Bring Back Live Music
Home Music Music News

Jenny Lewis, Serengeti Share Quarantine Video for ‘Idiot’

Single marks their third quarantine collaboration after “Unblu” and “Vroom Vroom”

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti have released their third quarantine collaboration, “Idiot.” Produced by Lewis and Andrew Broder, the track features Lewis singing a hook over a hip-hop beat (“I’m an idiot/Forget oblivion/Joan Didion/Pacific Ocean blue”) while Serengeti raps a verse that, as he describes, is “about a man who gets knocked out by his mom’s boyfriend and then reconnects with his high school girlfriend.”

“These songs with Dave [Serengeti] start with a late-night feeling and access to — because of where we’re at right now in the world — whatever you have in your house that makes a sound,” Lewis says of the collaboration. “Or, I don’t have Pro Tools, so I use my phone, and I’ve got a little drum machine and a drum kit. Sometimes when I’m doing my vocals, Forensic Files is on in the background. That makes it onto the track because that’s just what’s happening.”

Lewis released an iPhone music video alongside “Idiot,” featuring her dancing around her house in a bikini.

Lewis and Serengeti previously released the tracks “Unblu” and “Vroom Vroom.” The tracks are part of an ongoing series of collaborations between the two artists, who struck up a friendship after meeting at the 2018 People Festival in Berlin. They only began working together in April of 2020, and had to adapt to both the remote nature of their collaboration and the limited tools available to them.

“This year is when people have learned how to do stuff technically because they have to,” Lewis told Rolling Stone. “I think it’s really informed the kind of art people are making. In some ways, it’s more lo-fi, but it’s also more intimate.”

Earlier this year, Lewis appeared on Bon Iver’s “AUATC.” Her most recent album, On the Line, came out in 2019.

In This Article: Jenny Lewis, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.