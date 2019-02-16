Jenny Lewis ‘Deeply Troubled’ by Ryan Adams’ ‘Alleged Behavior’

Jenny Lewis has issued a statement in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse against Ryan Adams.

On Friday, the “Heads Gonna Roll” singer tweeted that she was “deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior,” saying they had a “working relationship” and that she stands “in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”

I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior. Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward. — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) February 16, 2019

Adams previously produced Lewis’ 2014 album The Voyager and provides contributions on her forthcoming album On the Line. The duo previously toured together in 2015 and performed select U.S. dates together in 2017.

Lewis isn’t the only musician who collaborated with Adams to respond to the New York Times report: Liz Phair, who had been working on a double album with Adams, also addressed the allegations on Twitter in response to a Twitter user saying her “experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting.”

If I do, I’ll write about it. But I think you can extrapolate. My experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) February 14, 2019

Model-musician Karen Elson also revealed she had a “traumatizing experience” with Adams in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m not quite brave enough yet to speak about my specifics,” she wrote, according to Pitchfork. She added, “The trauma that lingers is often a very powerful silencer of women as is the business that enables these men to thrive without ever facing consequences.”

Adams was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by seven women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and musicians, Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, as well as an underage girl referred to as “Ava.”

“If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley [sic] lol,” Adams allegedly wrote via text message to “Ava.”

Adams was set to release his new album Big Colors on April 19th, but it has since been pulled amid recent allegations. The singer-songwriter planned to release two more records in 2019, but the status of them remains unknown.