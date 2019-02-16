×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Xasthur, 'For Shannon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jenny Lewis ‘Deeply Troubled’ by Ryan Adams’ ‘Alleged Behavior’

“Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward,” singer writes of longtime collaborator

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenny Lewis performs during Music Midtown 2015 at Piedmont Park, in AtlantaMusic Midtown 2015 - , Atlanta, USA

Jenny Lewis issued a statement on Twitter about Ryan Adams' alleged sexual misconduct.

Robb D Cohen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jenny Lewis has issued a statement in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse against Ryan Adams.

On Friday, the “Heads Gonna Roll” singer tweeted that she was “deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior,” saying they had a “working relationship” and that she stands “in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”

Adams previously produced Lewis’ 2014 album The Voyager and provides contributions on her forthcoming album On the Line. The duo previously toured together in 2015 and performed select U.S. dates together in 2017.

Lewis isn’t the only musician who collaborated with Adams to respond to the New York Times report: Liz Phair, who had been working on a double album with Adams, also addressed the allegations on Twitter in response to a Twitter user saying her “experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting.”

Model-musician Karen Elson also revealed she had a “traumatizing experience” with Adams in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m not quite brave enough yet to speak about my specifics,” she wrote, according to Pitchfork. She added, “The trauma that lingers is often a very powerful silencer of women as is the business that enables these men to thrive without ever facing consequences.”

Adams was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by seven women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and musicians, Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, as well as an underage girl referred to as “Ava.”

“If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley [sic] lol,” Adams allegedly wrote via text message to “Ava.”

Adams was set to release his new album Big Colors on April 19th, but it has since been pulled amid recent allegations. The singer-songwriter planned to release two more records in 2019, but the status of them remains unknown.

In This Article: Jenny Lewis, Mandy Moore, Ryan Adams

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad