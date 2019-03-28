Jenny Lewis Taps Beck, St. Vincent, Jim James for ‘Red Bull & Hennessy’ Video

Jenny Lewis leads a wacky, A-list fundraiser in her new “Red Bull & Hennessy” video, goofing off with Beck, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Haim’s Danielle Haim, Mac DeMarco, Tim Heidecker, Vanessa Bayer, David Arquette and Nikki Lane, among others.

Director Eric Notarnicola (Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!; Nathan For You; Who Is America?) documents Lewis’ February event “On the Line Online — The Three Hour Listening Party & Fundraiser,” which raised over $10,000 for the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center. He frames the clip as a hodgepodge vintage home movie, utilizing hand-held cameras for blurry zooms and crackling shots. Highlights include Beck and Lewis posing for a selfie, a wrestling match between Heidecker and Arquette, DeMarco grinning behind a drum set and Goldblum generally looking pensive.

“Red Bull & Hennessy” highlights Lewis’ recently issued fourth solo LP, On the Line, which includes contributions from Beck, Ryan Adams, Ringo Starr, Benmont Bench, Don Was and Jim Keltner. She is currently promoting the album on a North American tour that continues March 29th in St. Paul, Minnesota.