 Jenny Lewis Courts Some Zentai Suit Suitors in ‘Rabbit Hole’ Video – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Jenny Lewis Courts Some Zentai Suit Suitors in ‘Rabbit Hole’ Video

Mac Demarco, King Tuff make appearances in zany new On the Line clip

Following her zany performance of “Rabbit Hole” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Jenny Lewis has released the music video for the track.

The visual was shot live with Lewis and her band at the three-and-a-half hour On The Line Online fundraiser this past March, which raised more than $100,000 for the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center. Eric Notarnicola (Nathan For You, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Lewis’ video for “Red Bull & Hennessey”) directed the clip, featuring Lewis surrounded by suitors in full-body Zentai suits (including her band). Mac Demarco and King Tuff also make cameo appearances.

Lewis continues her North American tour this month, playing at the State Theatre in Ithaca, New York, on Tuesday night. The tour will wrap November 3rd in Providence, Rhode Island, before Lewis heads to the UK to tour with The National.

On Wednesday, Lewis will make a cameo appearance in the latest issue of Archie Comics’ Jughead’s Time Police.

