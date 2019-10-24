Jenny Lewis Gets Carried Off by Giant Pink Bunny During ‘Rabbit Hole’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Jenny Lewis took to the stage on The Tonight Show Wednesday night to perform “Rabbit Hole,” a cut off her latest album, On the Line.

The singer performed in a sparkly disco dress and a Sixties-style bump in her hair, singing repeatedly to a former suitor, “I’m not gonna go down the rabbit hole/With you, with you, with you again,” as she played her tambourine.

But as it turns out, maybe she would go down the rabbit hole again. Lewis’ “suitor” arrived onstage in the form of a giant pink bunny, who tried to court her with flowers and take her picture before inviting her offstage with him. The song ended with the bunny carrying Lewis into the Tonight Show backstage area, while she waved to the camera before disappearing.

Lewis continues her North American tour of On the Line Thursday, at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. She has eight more tour stops in the Northeast and will wrap November 3rd in Providence, Rhode Island, before heading to the UK to tour with The National.