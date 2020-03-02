Watch Jenny Lewis Lead ‘Rabbit Hole’ Sing-Along on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Jenny Lewis stopped by NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, and the Rabbit Fur Coat singer-songwriter had a few tricks up her sleeve. For her rendition of “Rabbit Hole,” from her latest album On the Line, Lewis got the entire NPR staff audience to sing along to the track’s uber-catchy chorus right to the very end.

“That song’s kind of a mantra,” Lewis said afterward while tuning her guitar. “We all know what that’s like.”

Lewis and her backing duo then dove into “Do Si Do,” followed by one of her signatures, “Just One of the Guys.” She stopped suddenly during “JOOTG” the first time around after messing up one of the lyrics.

“You know what it is,” she said, “is I haven’t ripped off many songs in my life, but I have ripped off the Hot Pockets theme, in like three songs. So in my mind, there was like a steaming Hot Pocket, waiting for me.”

After some giggles from the audience, Lewis pulled herself together and played the full song through. And now you, too, can imagine a steaming Hot Pocket every time you see Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway and Brie Larson dancing in drag to “Just One of the Guys.”

Lewis will be the opening act for Harry Styles on his 2020 North American tour, kicking off June 26th in Philadelphia.