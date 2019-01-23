Hear Jenny Lewis’ Smoldering New Song ‘Red Bull and Hennessy’

Jenny Lewis explores unfulfilled desire on her alluring new song “Red Bull & Hennessy.” The track marks the first sample of her upcoming fourth solo LP, On the Line, out March 22nd via Warner Bros. Records.

The singer channels the groove of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” throughout “Red Bull & Hennessy,” crooning over a steady, two-note bassline, rippling tremolo guitars and chiming piano melodies. “I’m about to be wicked/You got me lying on my back/Hallelu,” she sings. “All will be forgiven, but why you gotta act like that — make me beg for you?” The song climaxes with a lengthy, bluesy guitar solo.

The single is available as an instant grat download with pre-orders of On the Line, which follows her 2014 album, The Voyager. Per Last.Fm, Lewis debuted “Red Bull & Hennessy” onstage in August 2015 and performed it 12 times over the next year.

Lewis also detailed the album’s track list, though she didn’t reveal which members of her all-star backing band – including Beck, Ringo Starr, Ryan Adams, Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, drummer Jim Keltner and Don Was – appear on which cut.

The songwriter also expanded her recently announced On the Line tour, adding a new run of opening dates for Death Cab for Cutie in June. The North American trek, preceded by a performance on Chris Thile’s Live From Here variety show on February 1st, commences March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois.

On the Line Track List

1. “Heads Gonna Roll”

2. “Wasted Youth”

3. “Red Bull & Hennessy”

4. “Hollywood Lawn”

5. “Do Si Do”

6. “Dogwood”

7. “Party Clown”

8. “Little White Dove”

9. “Taffy”

10. “On The Line”

11. “Rabbit Hole”