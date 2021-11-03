 Jenny Lewis Finds Life's Finest Things on New Song 'Puppy and a Truck' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jamie Spears Pushes to Immediately End Britney's Conservatorship Ahead of Crucial Hearing
Home Music Music News

All Jenny Lewis Needs in This Life of Sin is a ‘Puppy and a Truck’

Solo track follows the singer-songwriter’s string of singles with Chicago rapper Serengeti

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jenny Lewis takes a frank, but funny look at her life on her first proper solo song of the year, “Puppy and a Truck.” 

The track boasts a plucky guitar strum, a dusty drum shuffle, and some swooning pedal steel work, all of which flutter beneath Lewis’ clever lyrics about getting older and balancing life’s tribulations with the important things. “Like a shot of good luck,” she sings, “I got a puppy and a truck/If you feel like giving up/Shut up/Get a puppy and a truck.”

Although “Puppy and a Truck” is Lewis’ first solo single of 2021, it’s far from her first bit of new music. Starting late last year, Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti began releasing a series of singles, which they crafted in quarantine, sending beats and vocals back and forth. The first song, “Unblu,” arrived in Dec. 2020, while this year they’ve released “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot” and, most recently, “GLTR,” which arrived in April.

Lewis, who is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles, released her most recent solo album, On the Line, in 2019.

In This Article: Jenny Lewis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.