Hear Jenny Lewis’ Sweeping New Kiss-Off ‘Heads Gonna Roll’ With Ringo Starr

Latest ‘On the Line’ track also boasts Benmont Tench, Don Was

Jenny Lewis unveiled a stunning new breakup ballad, “Heads Gonna Roll,” from her forthcoming album, On the Line, out March 22nd via Warner Bros.

The piano-driven tune moves with a steady, country swing, while a swooning string arrangement and a blown-out organ solo provide differing, but equally affecting, forms of texture. Lewis delivers yet another mesmerizing vocal performance, helped along by her knife-sharp lyrics: “I hope the sycophants in Marrakesh/Make you feel your very best/Anonymity must make you blue.”

“Heads Gonna Roll” features Ringo Starr on drums, Don Was on bass and Benmont Tench on Hammond B3 organ. The track marks Lewis’ second On the Line offering, following “Red Bull and Hennessy.” On the Line follows Lewis’ 2014 solo album, The Voyager, while in 2016 she teamed with Erika Forster (Au Revoire Simone) and Tennessee Thomas (The Like) to form Nice As Fuck, which released their self-titled debut that same year.

Lewis will embark on a massive North American tour in support of On the Line March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois. Along with a slew of headlining shows, the run will also include a handful of June gigs opening for Death Cab for Cutie.

