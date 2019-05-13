Go Down the Rabbit Hole with Jenny Lewis’ Handpicked Weed Strain

Jenny Lewis teamed up with California cultivators Glass House Farms for her very own handpicked weed strain. Named “The Rabbit Hole” after the final track on her recent album On the Line, the seeds were reportedly first distributed at a Grateful Dead show in 1991. The strain is described in a statement as “a light Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content.”

Lewis’ new business venture follows other artists from Snoop Dogg to Willie Nelson. The Rabbit Hole is available for purchase at select Los Angeles dispensaries and Glass House Farms retail partners.

Lewis is currently on tour in support of On the Line, her fourth solo record. She’ll spend the summer and fall hitting theaters and festivals, including Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on June 8th and both weekends at Austin City Limits Music Festival in early October.

Last weekend, the singer brought out fellow California songwriter Jackson Browne onstage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. They performed “These Days” as well as “Under the Supermoon,” a song Lewis recently recorded with Browne in Haiti. “The night after we went to this amazing voodoo ceremony, she got up that morning and wrote this song,” Browne said. “That afternoon we cut it. And then she was gone.”