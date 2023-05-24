Jenny Lewis Longs for Love Alchemy on New ‘Cherry Baby’

Jenny Lewis knows her weaknesses: “I fall in love too easy, too easy,” she sings on her new single, “Cherry Baby,” “with anyone who touches me, fucks with me.” But she also knows what she wants on the easy-vibing soft-rock song, which will appear on her new LP, Joy’All (out June 9): “Cherry baby, will you be mine? … Turn me into gold, alchemy.”

Lewis previously released the album's pedal-steel–ornamented "Puppy and a Truck," in 2021, when Rolling Stone heralded it as the introduction of her "yacht-rock era." A few months back, she released another Joy'All tune, "Psychos," which Rolling Stone described as an intro to her Nashville Skyline phase.

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down,” she said at the time. “And then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.'”

Lewis will be keeping busy this summer playing a wide variety of songs both as a solo artist and as a member of the Postal Service, her synth-pop group with Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Dntel’s Jimmy Tamborello. The Postal Service are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album, Give Up.