Jenny Lewis Recruits Beck, Ringo Starr for New LP, ‘On the Line’

Jenny Lewis will release her fourth solo LP, On the Line, in spring 2019 via Warner Bros. Records.

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman has yet to detail the album’s exact release or track list. However, she did announce some of the high-profile musicians who played on the 11-track set – including Ringo Starr, Beck, former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, multi-instrumentalist/producer Don Was and iconic session drummer Jim Keltner.

Lewis will promote the record on a North American tour launching March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois and wrapping May 25th in San Diego, California. Pre-sales begin Wenesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time, with a general public sale launching Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Full details are available at her official site.

On the Line follows Lewis’ 2014 solo set, The Voyager, and self-titled collaborative record with Nice as Fuck, an indie-rock supergroup featuring Au Revoir Simone’s Erika Forster and the Like’s Tennessee Thomas.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates

March 26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

March 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 2 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

April 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

April 5 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

April 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 9 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

April 10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April 13-14 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre

May 16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

May 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

May 22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

May 26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues