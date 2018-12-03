Jenny Lewis Recruits Beck, Ringo Starr for New LP, ‘On the Line’

Jenny Lewis will release her fourth solo LP, On the Line, in spring 2019 via Warner Bros. Records.
The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman has yet to detail the album’s exact release or track list. However, she did announce some of the high-profile musicians who played on the 11-track set – including Ringo Starr, Beck, former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, multi-instrumentalist/producer Don Was and iconic session drummer Jim Keltner.
Lewis will promote the record on a North American tour launching March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois and wrapping May 25th in San Diego, California. Pre-sales begin Wenesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time, with a general public sale launching Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Full details are available at her official site.
On the Line follows Lewis’ 2014 solo set, The Voyager, and self-titled collaborative record with Nice as Fuck, an indie-rock supergroup featuring Au Revoir Simone’s Erika Forster and the Like’s Tennessee Thomas.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates
March 26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
March 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
March 29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 2 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
April 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
April 5 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
April 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
April 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
April 9 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
April 10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
April 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
April 13-14 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre
May 16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
May 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
May 22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
May 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Add a comment