Jenny Lewis Makes Cameo Appearance in Archie Comics Issue

Jenny Lewis will make a cameo appearance in the latest issue of Jughead’s Time Police, an Archie Comics release out on Wednesday, October 30th.

Jughead’s Time Police #5 features the musician appearing during the lead-up to a Battle of the Bands segment. As Jughead practices his drumming, Lewis walks up to the gang and says, “Nice song.” The Riverdale teens proceed to fawn over her, calling Lewis “the fashion idol of my youth,” “songstress of our collective feelings” and “all-around babe.”

“I was just strolling by, wanted to wish you good luck,” Lewis says. As she strolls away to meet the rest of her band, she muses, “Riverdale…I could probably live here.”

The issue was written by Archie Comics script writer Sina Grace, with drawings by Derek Charm, coloring by Matt Herms and lettering by Jack Morelli.

Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura said of Lewis’ cameo appearance: “Archie’s always been about blending real world music acts and our amazing characters, so when Sina mentioned he might be able to get Jenny Lewis to cameo in Jughead’s Time Police — well, we didn’t hesitate! Not only am I a huge fan, it just made sense — and was fun! Which is kind of the point? I’m just jealous I didn’t get to do it myself. It makes for a fun, unexpected easter egg in an already bombastic and unpredictable series.”