Jenny Hval Recites a Poem By a Computer Program on Lost Girls’ ‘Losing Something’

Ahead of the release of their album Menneskekollektivet, Lost Girls dropped the trippy single “Losing Something.”

The track features Jenny Hval reciting lines from The Policeman’s Beard Is Half Constructed, a collection of poems from the early Eighties created by the computer program Racter. “More than iron/More than lead/More than gold I need electricity,” she sings over Håvard Volden’s swirling loops of percussion.

“Losing Something” follows the title track of the new album, which the duo dropped last month. Menneskekollektivet (“Human Collective”) was recorded last spring at Norway’s Øra Studios. The LP arrives Friday via Smalltown Supersound, while the physical release drops on April 23rd.

Hval released her last LP, The Practice of Love, in 2019. “I wanted to develop this new multi-tracked writing voice and take it to a positive, beautiful pop song place,” the avant-pop artist said. “A place which also sounds like a huge pile of earth that I’m about to bury my coffin in.”