Women Shaping the Future: Jennifer Nettles on Representation of Women in Country Music

On March 4th, Rolling Stone hosted its second annual Women Shaping the Future event, celebrating, raising, and honoring the influential female voices in culture. The event was the first to take place at the new Edge venue in Hudson Yards, which overlooks New York City.

Award-winning country artist Jennifer Nettles had a lively discussion with Rolling Stone senior writer Alex Morris that began by them talking her headline-worthy fashion statement on the CMA Awards red carpet in support of women in country music. The Christian Siriano pantsuit and cape included the words “Play our f*@#in records please and thank you” written on the inside by artist Alice Mizrachi.

Their discussion quickly veered into the issue of how little women are played on country music radio. “It has become this systemic prejudice that then starts to feed on itself where radio programmers are told, ‘Women don’t want to hear other women sing.’ Suddenly an actual business policy is put into place, where they will not play two women artists back to back on country radio.”

The day also included Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba, singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui, actress and comedian Retta, CAN-AM’s Senior VP Josée Perreault, and playwright Katori Hall. who also all spoke throughout the event about their distinct experiences as women breaking barriers in their respective industries. Performances included Grammy-nominated artist Grace Potter, Overcoats, Diana Gordon, and S.G. Goodman.