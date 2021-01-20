 Jennifer Lopez Performs 'This Land Is Your Land' at Biden Inauguration - Rolling Stone
See Jennifer Lopez Perform ‘This Land Is Your Land’ at Joe Biden Inauguration

Singer also delivers “America the Beautiful” during patriotic medley at U.S. Capitol

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” during the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden.

Following Lady Gaga’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the U.S. Capitol, Lopez delivered a rendition of the Woody Guthrie’s classic folk song that segued into an abridged version of the patriotic anthem “America the Beautiful,” before reprising “This Land Is Your Land” to close out the inauguration performance.

Midway through the performance, Lopez also declared “Justicia para todos!” — “Justice for all!” — and stated emphatically “Let’s get loud!” a nod to her hit single.

After Lopez left the stage, Senator Amy Klobuchar quipped that that was the first time Lopez had ever opened for Chief Justice John Roberts.

The day before the inauguration, Lopez photographed herself with members of the National Guard protecting the U.S. Capitol for the Biden-Harris inauguration. “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans,” she wrote.

 

